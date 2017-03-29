Man, 73, dies after being shot by northern Michigan officer

MANISTEE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a 73-year-old man has died after being shot by a police officer in northern Michigan.

Manistee Public Safety Director Dave Bachman says the officer was conducting ordinance enforcement Tuesday evening when Lee Pat Milks came out of a house with a gun. Police say the Manistee man told the officer to go away and the officer told him to drop the weapon.

Bachman says Milks had “stopped, chambered a round and was bringing the weapon to bear on the officer” when the officer fired multiple times.

Bachman says Milks was taken to a hospital but didn’t survive. Investigators say they don’t believe he fired at the officer, who wasn’t hurt.

Michigan State Police are investigating. Bachman says the officer is on administrative leave with pay during the investigation.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

