Man arrested for Muskegon Heights attempted homicide

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man wanted in connection to an attempt homicide in Muskegon Heights was arrested Tuesday.

Jabril Anthony Glover, 23, was arrested in Muskegon Township for allegedly shooting a man multiple times on March 9. He faces assault with intent to murder, felony firearm, a felon in possession of a firearm and parole violations charges.

Tuesday, the Marshals’ Grand Rapids Fugitive Task Force conducted surveillance on a house in Muskegon Township. After several hours, Glover was seen leaving the house in a vehicle, according to a Marshals’ news release.

The Michigan State Police conducted a traffic stop and Glover was arrested without incident, the release said.

Glover is being held at the Muskegon County Jail and is expected to be in court Wednesday.

