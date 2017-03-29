Man hurt in fall reunited with good Samaritan

Related Coverage Man wants to find stranger who saved his life





STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — The man who was helped by a stranger after he fell off of a roof in Stevensville was reunited with his hero.

“I’m shocked actually. I’m pretty happy that it happened,” said William Givens.

24 Hour News 8 shared the story Tuesday of the William Givens, an insurance inspector who fell while working alone and broke both shoulders and a hip. He was unable to move until the good Samaritan came to his rescue.

A little over an hour after the story aired, someone messaged 24 Hour News 8 on Facebook that he could get us in touch with the good Samaritan by looking at 911 recording that had the mystery man’s name and number.

Records showed that a Baroda resident, Michael Wall, was the man who helped Givens.

Wall said he was on his way to the grocery store when he saw something out of the corner of his eye. He said other cars slowed, but didn’t stop. 24 Hour News 8 asked what made Wall stop.

“Well with me I don’t like seeing people get hurt, you know, and if I see something wrong I try to stop and help people,” Wall said.

Wall says it’s in his nature.

“When I got out of the truck he yelled help,” recalled Wall. “I grabbed my phone, called 911 and talked to him because with concussions you don’t know if he had one or not. I wanted to keep him awake.”

Wall helped Givens into the ambulance and he assumed it was the last time he would hear from him.

The two men say they both thought about each other, but didn’t’ know how to get in touch. Givens is back home in Alabama going to rehabilitation and Wall lives in Baroda, south of St. Joseph.

Wednesday, 24 Hour News 8 was able to reconnect them over the phone.

“I told him if there was every anything I could do for him let me know,” said Givens. “(Wall) said if I was ever up that way to give him a call and to meet up.

“I just told him how grateful I was, just happy I was finally able to touch base with him and talk to him. I would have hated going the rest of my life not knowing the guy who saved me. So thank you guys.”

Wall was shocked to hear from Givens.

“It made me feel great. You know good because usually you don’t hear from people after helping people. It made me feel good that he was like me. He’s a caring person that cares about people,” said Wall.

“Everybody out there, should be this way. I mean, help everybody that’s what the world should be. If someone is in trouble if you can help, help.”

