Meijer launches home delivery in West Michigan

Related Coverage How Meijer delivers groceries straight to your door

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Starting today, greater Grand Rapids-area residents can get Meijer groceries delivered straight to their door.

For $99 per year, subscribers can get unlimited deliveries on orders of groceries — including health and beauty and baby items — over $35. Alcohol is not included in the service in West Michigan.

“This is all about convenience. Home delivery allows us to bring groceries and fresh products to your home, same day, in as little as one hour,” Art Sebastian, Meijer’s director of digital shopping, told 24 Hour News 8. “We believe that convenience is the new price.”

>>Online: Meijer home delivery

The supermarket giant is partnering with a company called Shipt to make home delivery possible. Last week, 24 Hour News 8’s Emily Linnert tagged along with a Shipt shopper in Detroit — where the service has been available since September — to see how it works.

Basically, customers input their grocery lists into the Shipt app and schedule delivery, then a shopper collects the items and delivers them. Payment is handled through the app.

You can check online to see if delivery is available in your zip code. If your area isn’t covered right now, don’t fret. Meijer is rolling out home delivery in all its markets this fall.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

