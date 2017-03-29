NASA to test device created by GVSU students





ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — Astronauts and engineers at NASA will soon test a new device created by Grand Valley State University students.

The seven-student team is called the North Stars.

In May, the group and their faculty adviser will go to the Johnson Space Center in Houston to test a surface-sampling prototype.

The North Stars group is one of 26 that advanced to the second phase of the Micro-g NExT Design Challenge. It’s a nationwide contest for students to design tools NASA will use for an asteroid redirect mission in the early 2020s and for a journey to Mars in the 2030s.

“Knowing that we will be going to Johnson Space Center, that’s a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said GVSU junior Brianna Forsthoefel. “Not everybody can say they’ve been to NASA.”

The group just finished a big check-in with NASA on Monday. They’ll compete on May 23.

There’s six other teams in their category.

