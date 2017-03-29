NASA to test device created by GVSU students

Marvis Herring Published:
A group of students at Grand Valley State University work on a device that will be tested by NASA. (Courtesy GVSU)


ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — Astronauts and engineers at NASA will soon test a new device created by Grand Valley State University students.

The seven-student team is called the North Stars.

In May, the group and their faculty adviser will go to the Johnson Space Center in Houston to test a surface-sampling prototype.

The North Stars group pictured with their new device that will be tested by NASA. (Courtesy GVSU)

The North Stars group is one of 26 that advanced to the second phase of the Micro-g NExT Design Challenge. It’s a nationwide contest for students to design tools NASA will use for an asteroid redirect mission in the early 2020s and for a journey to Mars in the 2030s.

“Knowing that we will be going to Johnson Space Center, that’s a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said GVSU junior Brianna Forsthoefel. “Not everybody can say they’ve been to NASA.”

The group just finished a big check-in with NASA on Monday. They’ll compete on May 23.

There’s six other teams in their category.