Ottawa Co. ranked healthiest county in MI again

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County has once again claimed the title of healthiest county in Michigan.

The 2017 County Health Rankings, which was released Wednesday morning, ranked 83 counties across the state for healthy people. The annual rankings show where counties do well and where there are opportunities for improvement.

Since 2016, Ottawa County improved or maintained in 71 percent of the 35 indicators that make up the ranking including longer life expectancy, low rates when it comes to smoking and teen births, high activity levels, and low unemployment rates.

Ottawa County also did as well or better than the state in 86 percent of the 35 indicators. It has held the number one spot for healthiest county since 2014.

According to the report, Ottawa County could improve in areas such as adult obesity, excessive drinking, sexually transmitted infections, expensive housing and long commutes to work.

Four other West Michigan counties made it into the top 20: Barry County ranked 9, Allegan is 13, Kent ranked 17, and Ionia County came in at number 19.

——————

Online:

Michigan County Health Rankings

Ottawa County Health Report

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

