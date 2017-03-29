Police: Driver shot during robbery attempt in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland police are looking for a gunman who shot a man while he was sitting in his car.

Officers with the Holland Department of Public Safety found out about the shooting at 11:58 a.m. Wednesday when the 25-year-old victim showed up at Holland Community Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim said he was parked near an apartment complex in the 300 block of Stratford Way when the suspect approached him and demanded items. The suspect then fired one round, hitting the 25-year-old man, police said.

The victim drove himself to the hospital, where he was treated and later released, according to officers.

Police said a 20-year-old man was also in the car during the robbery attempt; it’s unclear if he was injured.

The victim described the suspect as a black male between the ages of 18 and 22 years old. He’s between 5 feet 9 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall with a medium build and dreadlocks, according to the victim. The gunman was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black jacket and black Adidas pants.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact Holland police at 616.355.1100.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

