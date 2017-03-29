Police investigating deadly shooting in Grand Rapids





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating the shooting death of a 52-year-old man.

Police responded to a report of shots fired around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Putnam Street SW near Division Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the man unresponsive outside a home in the area. Emergency crews performed CPR but the man was pronounced dead on scene.

It’s unclear how many times the man was shot.

A K-9 unit was brought in to help track the suspect(s), but was unsuccessful.

No arrests have been made at this time and no suspect information is available.

The Grand Rapids Police Department’s Major Case Team is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

