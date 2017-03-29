Police: Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Fennville

FENNVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Fennville Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. near the intersection of 3rd Street and Elm Street, not far from Fennville High and Middle School, according to the Fennville Police Department.

The age of the pedestrian and the extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

Drivers should avoid the area. 24 Hour News 8 has a crew headed to the scene. Check back with woodtv.com for further updates on this breaking story.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

