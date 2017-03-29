Rashes spur complaints against Berrien Co. water park





WATERVLIET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Berrien County Health Department plans to continue inspections of a water park after two complaints of rashes that may be caused by its pools.

Those complaints, the health department says, stemmed from too much chlorine at Surfari Joe’s Indoor Wilderness Waterpark just outside Watervliet, which is connected to the Fairfield Inn & Suites Marriott.

The Berrien County Health Department first received a complaint after the first weekend in March. The most recent complaint, which was from Alexis McCalla, was reported Wednesday morning.

McCalla said Surfari Joe’s is the closest water park to her home in Plainwell. She said the family had a good time there on Sunday, but the fun stopped the next day when her 7-year-old son, Brennan, started complaining of pain from a rash and sores all over his body.

“It was scary, honestly, walking in, because he was in the bathroom and he called me in there and saying, ‘I’m hurting.’ And as soon as I walked in, I could just see it all over his body,” McCalla told 24 Hour News 8. “You don’t know what it is, where he got it, so a little bit of a panic mode.”

McCalla said she took her son to a doctor and was told that Brennen has a mild chemical burn and bacterial infection — both caused by chlorine.

“It’s just scabbing over now, but that was one of them and these two marks here,” she said Wednesday, pointing to the rash.

Fairfield Inn & Suites Marriott and Surfari Joe’s General Manager Brad Schmitz told 24 Hour News 8 that in the case of the first complaint at the beginning of March, a sensor probe that is part of a computerized system monitoring the pH balance failed. That, in turn, caused chlorine levels to spike. The park was able to get levels back to normal within a few hours.

There were between 2,500 and 3,000 people at Surfari Joe’s last weekend. Schmitz said chlorine levels were within state-mandated levels and there was no mechanical failure. He said McCalla’s son’s reaction might simply be the result of every person having a different sensitivity to chlorine.

But McCalla wanted to be vocal about the issue.

“I just want to prevent from happening to another family,” she said.

She said the insurance company for the hotel and water park is paying for the doctor’s appointment and prescription for her son.

The Berrien County Health Department will be inspecting the water park Thursday and again over the weekend. Spokesperson Gilliam Conrad said there’s not a major health threat to the community. Conrad also said the water park passed its yearly inspection earlier this year.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

