Small business falls victim to online doppelganger





BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County’s major case team is investigating an unusually detailed case of a business scam. The owner of a heating and cooling business was the victim of the scheme that went way beyond just hacking or skimming a credit card.

Steve Whitbeck is the owner, operator and sole employee of Alto-based Beltline Heating and Cooling. It is a business originally started by his dad and a profession he has been in for more than 45 years building a solid name and reputation.

“It’s unbelievable how personal it gets, you feel violated,” Whitbeck said. “The scary thing is I’m not sure there is a way… you don’t know there’s a problem until someone’s calling you and saying ‘hey, I want my money back.’”

It started about a month ago when Whitbeck got a call from a merchant service provider — that’s a company that provides businesses processing of credit cards.

The problem was that Whitbeck never opened up such an account. Two days later he received a letter from another company welcoming him to their company.

Whitbeck got the companies to shut down the account but…

“This gentleman managed to get the account opened for a couple of days and he took three people for a total combined of $2,851,” Whitbeck said.

Over the course of the next few weeks, Whitbeck and investigators found that whoever opened these accounts had done much more.

“He actually has a fake driver’s license in my name with his picture, he has a business license that looks better than the one I have,” Whitbeck said.

The scammer went to far as to design and post a website that used the name of Beltline Heating and Cooling, but with a different email address and phone number.

“I thought it was kind of a nice website, so I took it over and now I am paying for it, but now it has my phone number and my email on it,” he said.

In essence, whoever did this became something of an evil online doppelganger of the business Whitbeck spent his life building.

This was done as a way to launder stolen or skimmed credit cards. This person created a fake identity so he could get the merchant service account that processed the cards.

“I stopped it three days after the account got opened and so I stopped it before he ran it up to $100,000,” Whitbeck said. “What scares me with this is the fact that they literally could put me out of business.”

Whitbeck spent many hours wresting the identity of his business back from some unknown entity in an unknown location, but he knows it could have been much worse.

“I got to believe he spent at least a few days doing all this prep work and then getting the merchant service account open — I fully expect he expected to get a lot more than what he got,” Whitbeck said.

“The hardest part of all was getting the website shutdown,” he said. “I locked my credit and that’s going to cause me some issues in the future if I ever want to borrow money, car insurance they look at your credit score.”

This was done in order to get an account to process stolen credit cards.

“Those banks will be calling me and wanting their money back and I’ll have to explain to them, y’know, this is an identity theft,” Whitbeck said.

Whitbeck said the biggest danger was not just how much money would get stolen, but what it would do to his reputation.

“If a bunch of these people got on Yelp or on one of these websites and gave my business a big black eye, you don’t recover from that.”

Scott Montgomery, an information tech security specialist at Open Systems Technologies in Grand Rapids, said this intensity of identity theft is unusual.

“It’s not a real common issue, but it’s one we sense will grow in popularity. It’s not that difficult to do,” Montgomery said.

Montogery said it is likely that Beltline Heating and Cooling was an appealing target.

“It sounds to me like they were just looking for a reputable name so that people would ask fewer and fewer questions,” Montgomery said. “Anybody can open up a merchant account. You can go to Best Buy and purchase the equipment, do it all online, that’s a very, very simple thing to do.”

The best advice tech people give is to be vigilant, and to make sure you have identity theft protection.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department is looking into it, but these cases are hard to crack since they could come from anywhere.

Whitbeck has his own suspicions about who may have done it.

“I can’t believe this is his first rodeo, I got to believe if he did it to me, he’s done it to others and he’s going to do it to more people until he gets caught,” Whitbeck said.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

