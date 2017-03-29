South Haven’s first microbrewery now open

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — South Haven’s first microbrewery is officially serving up beer.

South Haven Brewpub opened its doors on March 10, according to owner Daniel Ballock.

The business offers eight beers on tap and three shandys. One of the most popular varieties is South Haven Brewpub’s Toes in the Sand citrus IPA, which Ballock said they’ve nearly sold out of every weekend since opening.

The owner says they will roll out a summer saison somtime this spring, Ballock says.

South Haven Brewpub is located at 515 Williams Street. It’s open Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

