Spring clean your chimney easily and affordably

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) -It’s time to start thinking about Spring cleaning. When it comes to your home, that means getting a Spring inspection of your chimney after the long winter. EightWest’s chimney expert, Ken Hancock of Hancock Chimney, joined in studio to talk about steps you need to take.

Chimney issues that occur during springtime can include deterioration from moisture. Waterproofing your chimney is the best thing you can do to protect it. Moisture is your chimney’s biggest enemy, with mold and moss getting inside the chimney and into the walls of your house. It’s best to fix the issue before it gets too bad and becomes a much more costly repair.

Another Spring issue with chimneys are animals. Animals like raccoons can also smell food odors and climb down the chimney. Raccoons, squirrels, even ducks will build nests in the spring. Once they get in, they usually can’t get out on their own, especially birds.

