Wellhouse: giving forgotten individuals a fresh start

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Everyone deserves a place to call home. Unfortunately there are nearly one-thousand people in Kent County living on the streets or shelters on any given night. Often times, people living on the streets are well educated former professionals that ran into tough times. The Well House is helping to give forgotten individuals a fresh start. Well House provides safe, affordable housing to the homeless. The non-profit knows that each individual has their own unique needs, and they strive to provide housing, employment and meaningful sustainable friendships through their work. Many tenants at Well House are looking for meaningful employment in the Grand Rapids area. If your business is currently hiring, consider looking for talent at Well House. For more information on Well House, click here.

