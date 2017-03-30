BCPD: 1 burned in drug-related explosion

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a man was severely burned in a drug-related explosion at a Battle Creek house.

The explosion happened around 6:45 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North 26th Street near West Highland Boulevard, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. First responders called to the scene found a woman helping her 26-year-old boyfriend out of the house.

Police said in a Thursday night release that the man sustained “extensive burns to his upper body.” He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was later listed in serious but stable condition.

The house sustained significant structural damage and had to be condemned.

Authorities say the explosion was linked to suspected drug use. The situation remains under investigation.

