Ford Airport braces for busy Spring Break travel





CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Thousands of people in West Michigan are heading to the airport to travel for Spring Break.

It’s the busiest time of the year for the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

Airport officials told 24 Hour News 8 they usually serve about 6,000 to 7,000 passengers on a daily basis. From Thursday until Saturday, the airport expects that number to climb by as much as 2,000 people per day.

Airport officials shared some tips for a smoother experience:

Arrive an hour and a half to two hours before your flight

Review what you can and can’t bring through security (i.e. juice boxes, sunscreen, etc.)

Don’t wear heavy jewelry or clothes with a lot of jewels

Consider TSA pre-check

There’s an added perk for people traveling this weekend. It’s Customer Appreciation Days which means there will be free snacks, refreshments, and prize drawings going on at the airport.

Online:

TSA: What items can I bring?

