Former WMU football player found guilty of Ohio assault

MASON, Ohio (WOOD) — A former Western Michigan University football player charged in a Kalamazoo armed robbery has been found guilty of another crime in Ohio.

A Bulter County judge found 20-year-old Bryson White guilty of assault for choking a female coworker at a Kohl’s store near Cincinnati, according to NBC affiliate WLWT.

The incident happened on Nov. 26 in West Chester, northwest of Cincinnati, while White was out on a $100,000 surety bond pending trial in Kalamazoo for armed robbery, first-degree home invasion and larceny charges.

In the Ohio case, White sentenced to one year of probation and pay $1,000 in fines, WLMT reports.

As far as the case in Kalamazoo, White was ordered to stand trial. He is scheduled to be back in court on March 24.

White and another former WMU football player, Ronald George, were accused of forcing their way into an off-campus apartment in Kalamazoo on Aug. 26 and robbing a woman of marijuana and money. White allegedly was armed with a knife, George with a gun.

The Broncos later dismissed them from the football team.

George entered a guilty plea on an armed robbery charge in Kalamazoo County Circuit. He was scheduled to go to trial on Tuesday, but entered the guilty plea on March 3 to avoid trial. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 22.

Target 8 also discovered White faced multiple separate sexual assault allegations in Mason, Ohio.

