Grand Rapids police identify deadly shooting victim

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are releasing the name of a man shot and killed on the city’s southwest side.

The GRPD says Wesley Arthur Carroll, 52, was shot in the 100 block of Putnam Street SW early Wednesday morning. An autopsy report concluded Carroll died from the gunshot wound, according to police.

Officers found Carroll lying outside a home shortly after getting a “shots fired” report around 12:24 a.m. First responders tried to revive him, but he died at the scene.

This is the fourth homicide in Grand Rapids this year. So far, police have made an arrest in just one of the cases. Anyone with information in this case is asked to call 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

