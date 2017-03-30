How to: transform your ordinary kitchen

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For many people, summer is the season of transformation inside the home. The heart of the home, the kitchen, is a great place to start.

Many people rely on the expertise of designers when it comes to building or renovating living spaces. What most don’t get a chance to do is see the homes of those designers themselves! Two designers at Kitchens by Katie welcomed eightWest into their homes to see two incredible transformations!

Kim wanted to update the look of her kitchen in time for a big event. She kept the same layout and upgraded with new cabinet doors, hardware, and upgrades.

Liz completely changed the layout of her kitchen, creating a custom space with unique features designed specifically for her lifestyle.

When it comes to renovating your kitchen or other areas of your home, you can do as much or as little as you want. Kitchens by Katie has a staff of designers that can guide you through the process, whether it’s simply refacing your cabinets or completely overhauling your kitchen.

Kitchens by Katie

11428 W. M-179 Hwy. Middleville, MI

(269) 795-7900

