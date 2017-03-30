Kzoo Twp. mom in head-on crash dies from injuries

Related Coverage Woman critically injured in Kalamazoo Twp. crash

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators say a Kalamazoo Township mother critically injured in a head-on crash has died.

Casey Lynn Stickel, 27, was thrown from her vehicle in the March 19 crash, which happened in the 3200 block of Douglas Avenue in Kalamazoo Township.

Kalamazoo Township police said Stickel had crossed the center line, colliding with an oncoming vehicle. Stickel was not wearing her seat belt.

Authorities say Stickel had been drinking before the crash, however they’re still trying to determine her blood-alcohol level.

Her two children, who were also in the car, suffered minor injuries. The other driver and her passenger also had minor injuries.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

