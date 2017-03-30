Man slashed by shoe thieves in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo officers are looking for one of two suspects who slashed a man in an attempt to steal his shoes.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment in the 1300 block of S. Westnedge Avenue, in Kalamazoo’s Vine neighborhood.

A resident told police they heard fighting in an adjacent apartment and saw a man jump out of a window. Officers located the jumper, who told them he was running from two attackers who held him at knifepoint as they demanded his shoes.

Before he could escape, the victim was slashed in the arm by the knife, officers said. He was taken to the hospital but his injuries are not life-threatening, according to authorities.

Kalamazoo Public Safety has identified one of the suspects, but the other is still loose. Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

