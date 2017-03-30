Morris’ double-double lifts Pistons over Nets

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Marcus Morris had 28 points and 13 rebounds, and Ish Smith hit the go-ahead 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter, helping the Detroit Pistons beat the Brooklyn Nets 90-89 on Thursday night.

Smith, who finished with 21 points, six rebounds and five assists, gave the Pistons an 87-86 lead with 30 seconds left. Brook Lopez missed a 3-pointer on the Nets’ ensuing possession, and Detroit sealed it at the free-throw line.

Sean Kilpatrick scored 15 and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Jeremy Lin each had 14 points for the Nets. Lopez added 11 points and nine rebounds.

Detroit, the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference, kept its dwindling playoff hopes alive.

The Nets opened a four-point edge at 86-82 on Lopez’s 3-pointer with 1:40 left. Smith then hit a jumper and 3-pointer to give the Pistons a one-point advantage.

Detroit hit three free throws down the stretch to build the lead to 90-86, and Justin Hamilton drained a 3 at the buzzer for the final margin.

The Nets raced to a 16-7 first-quarter lead on Hollis-Jefferson’s layup. The Pistons trimmed the deficit to 18-16 on Beno Udrih’s two free throws to end the period.

Detroit took its first lead at 25-24 on Morris’ jumper in the second quarter, but Brooklyn led 39-35 at halftime.

The third quarter went back and forth, with neither team leading by more than six. Detroit took a 55-53 advantage on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s 3-pointer with 5:30 left, but the Nets rallied for a 63-59 lead entering the final period.

TIP-INS

Nets: F Quincy Acy (left ankle) and G Joe Harris (left shoulder) did not play. … Brooklyn beat the Pistons 98-96 on Brook Lopez’s buzzer-beater on March 21, starting a five-game losing skid for the Pistons. … The Nets won the season-series against Detroit, 2-1.

Pistons: PG Reggie Jackson (rest) was inactive for the third consecutive game. Jackson, who missed the opening 21 games with left knee tendinitis, has been unable to regain his form from last season. Coach Stan Van Gundy said Jackson remains day-to-day and hasn’t been ruled out for the team’s final six regular-season games. … G Reggie Bullock (right foot sprain) did not play. … The Pistons’ schedule doesn’t get easier down the stretch, with road games at Milwaukee, Houston and Memphis. They host Toronto and Washington.

UP NEXT

Nets: Host Orlando on Saturday.

Pistons: At Milwaukee on Friday.

