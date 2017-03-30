Newaygo tax preparer unreachable as Tax Day nears

NEWAYGO, Mich. (WOOD) — With Tax Day quickly approaching, some people in Newaygo are having problems getting in touch with the man who’s supposed to do their taxes.

Dorothy and Ed Ranger called 24 Hour News because they can’t reach Scott Wakerley, a partner for Wakerley & Associates, CPA. He has done their taxes for more than five years, but they say he has now vanished.

The couple gave Wakerley their tax information in February. In the past, they have gotten a call a week and a half later to sign for their return, but this year, they haven’t been able to contact his office for the past couple of weeks.

“I’ve left messages on their answering machine and we don’t know what to do,” Dorothy Ranger told 24 Hour News 8 on Thursday.

The last time they got in touch with someone at the office was in the beginning of March, when they spoke with a receptionist.

“She said they were having trouble, running late, and she was going to put our file closer to the front,” Dorothy Ranger said.

Since then, the Rangers haven’t heard from anyone and are concerned they won’t get their information back in time to file their taxes.

“We don’t know if he’s in the hospital or has died or anything. There’s nothing posted,” Ed Ranger said.

A sign at Wakerley’s office on 82nd Street just outside the city of Newaygo says the business is closed, but also lists tax season hours. His website is still up and running, but calls placed Thursday afternoon rang more than 15 times without ever going to voicemail.

Neighbors say Wakerley lives in the house attached to the office but hasn’t been seen recently.

Wakerley’s next-door neighbor also trusts him with her taxes. She finally got her paperwork back because she noticed people — but not Wakerley — at the house earlier Thursday.

“I finally got my tax return stuff back. The return wasn’t done, but I got the paperwork back and that’s kind of what I’ve been trying to do for the last couple weeks,” Janet Lantz told 24 Hour News 8.

Everyone 24 Hour News 8 spoke to agrees Wakerley has been nothing but professional in previous years. His Better Business Bureau rating is an A+ with no complaints, but according to the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, his accountant license expired at the end of 2015.

The Rangers aren’t mad at Wakerley. They just want to make sure he knows they want their paperwork back.

“If you’re not going to do the taxes, I want all of the paperwork back so I can have them done,” Ed Ranger said.

