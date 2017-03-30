Officers looking for man who stole inflatable Oberon ad

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the man caught on camera stealing an inflatable Oberon bottle in Kalamazoo.

The more than 12-foot tall Oberon advertisement was stolen around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday on W. Michigan Avenue near Rose Street. It happened just one day after people celebrated Oberon day in Michigan.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the man was caught on surveillance camera stealing the inflatable which is worth more than $2,000.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information about the theft is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

