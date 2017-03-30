Saturday event to mark World Autism Awareness Day





WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — World Autism Awareness Day is this Sunday.

To mark the occasion, Centria Health Care is sponsoring “Superhero Autism Activity Day” on Saturday for West Michigan children with autism and their families.

The free event will feature:

A movie theater, showing autism friendly movies;

Superhero training games and obstacles;

A video game room and arcade games;

Crafts, puzzles and face pointing;

Recreational courts;

A bounce house;

A photo booth;

Foosball.

The event is being held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at The 3 Mile Project, located at 3050 Walkent Drive NW in Walker.

More than 3.5 million Americans have some form of autism, a 2014 study found. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in every 68 children has an autism spectrum disorder.

==Above, Matt Blouin of Centria Health Care discusses when children should be screened for autism and what you can do to support people with autism and their families.==

