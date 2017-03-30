Say goodbye to brown grass with Lawn Doctor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love this time of year! Stepping outside and seeing new life everywhere… flowers are blooming, and the landscape is finally more green than brown.

Soon we’ll be pulling out our lawn mowers, but if you want to keep your green space in tip-top shape… you may want to think about doing even more. Why not let someone else do all that work? Lawn Doctor is here to help! And, they offer a 100% guarantee on their services.

Most of their customers opt for the package that requires them to come to your home 6-times for the fertility and weed control, mosquito control, and power seeding.

If you’re interested, you can call the Lawn Doctor for an instant quote, right over the phone… and, for eightWest viewers, they’re offering a deal!

You’ll get a free mosquito control application when you sign up for lawn fertilizing package.

For more info

Lawn Doctor

