Senate bill targets Enbridge line under Great Lakes

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A bill has been introduced in the Michigan Senate that would shut down oil pipelines that run under the Straits of Mackinac.

State Sen. Rick Jones is targeting Line 5, a 64-year-old Enbridge pipeline that carries crude oil from Alberta, Canada to the Canadian Sarnia refinery in Ontario.

Jones told WLNS, WOOD TV8’s sister station in Lansing, that he was obligated to introduce the legislation.

“This is about fulfilling my constitutional duty as a senator to protect our greatest natural resource, the Great Lakes,” the Republican from Grand Ledge said. “Roughly 40 million people drink water from the Great Lakes every day and the lakes support thousands of Michigan jobs and families. It is simply too much to risk so that Canada can have a shortcut for their oil.”

Senate Bill 292 would stop future pipelines from running through the Great Lakes and would require operators of current pipelines to have a full risk analysis done by a third party. If that analysis shows the risk of operating the pipeline is too high, then the operation would be shut down immediately.

Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst at GasBuddy.com, said that disrupting the flow of 540,000 barrels of crude oil per day could pose problems for refineries in Detroit and Sarnia. He added that shutting down a pipeline on short notice would likely drive up prices for gasoline and other fuels in this area.

SB 292 bill has been sent to the Senate Natural Resources Committee.

Jones introduced an identical bill in 2016; that measure never made it out of committee.

A version of this article originally appeared on WLNS.com.

