Photos: ‘Stubborn fire’ causes roof collapse in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that caused extensive damage to a South Haven home.
South Haven Area Emergency Services was called to the house on Maple Street at 10:25 p.m. Wednesday. SHAES Fire Chief Ron Wise said firefighters from Bangor and Covert Township also responded.
Wise said the “stubborn fire” kept firefighters on site for five hours. Crews had to return Thursday morning to put out hot spots when a part of the roof collapsed.
The fire chief believes the flames started in the attic area and quickly spread down the walls of the home. It’s unclear if the house had working smoke detectors.
Maple Street house fire
Maple Street house fire x
The collapsed roof made the structure unstable and potentially dangerous, delaying the investigation. However, Wise said they do not suspect foul play.
An insurance adjuster and investigator plan to visit the site to try to determine what sparked the flames.