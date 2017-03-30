Suspect in Holland shooting, attempted robbery arrested

Related Coverage Police: Driver shot during robbery attempt in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland police say they have arrested the suspect who shot a man while he was sitting in his car.

The suspect, a 21-year-old man, was taken into custody Wednesday night. His name and mug shot will be released following his arraignment in 58th District Court. Investigators are working with the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office to determine the charges.

Around 12 p.m. Wednesday, the victim told police he was parked near an apartment complex in the 300 block of Stratford Way when the suspect approached him and demanded items. The suspect then fired one round, hitting the 25-year-old man, police said.

The victim drove himself to the hospital, where he was treated and later released, according to officers.

Police said a 20-year-old man was also in the car during the robbery attempt; it’s unclear if he was injured.

