Traffic crawls after serious crash on I-196 in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One lane of westbound I-196 in Grand Rapids is shut down after a serious crash.
It happened Thursday afternoon on the highway after East Beltline Avenue, near the Maryland Avenue NE overpass.
>>Inside woodtv.com: Grand Rapids area traffic conditions
Fire trucks blocked both the left lane of westbound I-196; traffic was moving slowly via the right lane.
This is a developing story. We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates on 24 Hour News 8 at 5 p.m. and on woodtv.com.