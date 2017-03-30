Traffic crawls after serious crash on I-196 in GR

Related Coverage Grand Rapids Traffic Conditions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One lane of westbound I-196 in Grand Rapids is shut down after a serious crash.

WB I-196 after East Beltline Ave

Left Lane Blocked

Due to a Crash

Kent County Randy Weits

3/30/17

13:47 — MDOT – West Michigan (@MDOT_West) March 30, 2017

It happened Thursday afternoon on the highway after East Beltline Avenue, near the Maryland Avenue NE overpass.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Grand Rapids area traffic conditions

Fire trucks blocked both the left lane of westbound I-196; traffic was moving slowly via the right lane.

This is a developing story. We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates on 24 Hour News 8 at 5 p.m. and on woodtv.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

