Trainer turns GR attack into free lesson for all

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For the past two years, Chalene Jones has helped people cope with conditions like depression, anxiety and grief through exercise at The Well Being LCC in Grand Rapids.

“The exercises I teach and the way that I teach is all about breathing,” said Jones.

But four months ago, while out dancing with a friend in downtown Grand Rapids, Jones was attacked.

“Initially I was afraid. Yep, lots of fear. But then it kind of turned into passion and I decided I’m never going to get hit in the face again,” she said.

That decision and her passion are the driving force behind a free event next week called “Persevere: Evening of Protection and Poetry.”

“There are many different ways to heal from things. Poetry, self-defense and martial arts are things that are meaningful to me,” Jones explained.

Tai chi is one of the disciplines she teaches her patients to help them find peace. She’s anxious to learn more about self-defense training and share it with others.

“It’s changed me. Now I feel a lot stronger, I feel more powerful. I’m not afraid. So, I’m really thankful for the incident,” Jones said about the attack.

Thursday’s event will focus on women’s self-defense and is open to everyone, including those who identify as LGBTQ, intersex or assexual.

“People are powerful. Women are powerful. A lot of things can suppress female energy and I would like it to be expressed and sort of empowered essentially,” she said.

“Persevere: Evening of Protection and Poetry” will be held Thursday, April 6, from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at The Well Being at 1118 Front Ave. NW in Grand Rapids.

Donations will be collected at the door for the YWCA Girls Leadership Program.

