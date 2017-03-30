Victim warns of jewelry scam ahead of spring break





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An old jewelry scam has reemerged as many people get ready to head off to their spring break destinations.

People who take cruises or vacation in a different country are coming across the scam.

Shirley Davidson and her husband were on a cruise to the western Caribbean when they got off the ship at port and went to a jewelry store called Diamonds International.

“There were probably 500 of us or more that went to this diamond seminar and we were led to believe that this is the only place in the world that you can buy this kind of diamond,” said Davidson.

She just wanted to look around at first, but then decided to buy a pair of earrings. That led to buying a necklace, bracelet and ring for a total purchase of $26,000.

“Everything just shines really pretty under the bright lights and the people were gushing all over us and we fell for it,” Davidson said.

After returning home, Davidson received an appraisal on her purchase and was told she would “be lucky” to get $12,000 for the jewelry.

“I felt that we were coerced and manipulated and certainly lied to,” Davidson said.

Trent Almassian, a certified gemologist and the president of Almassian Jewelers near Grand Rapids, said the jewelry scam has been around for years, but he has seen a rise in cases recently.

“(A) particular client spent about $50,000 for something I probably could have sold them for, conservatively, about $18,000,” Almassian said.

To avoid getting scammed, Almassian said to know specifically what you’re looking for and to keep a close eye on color and clarity.

“Like anything else, the more educated you are, the better off you’re going to be,” he said.

The big items people are getting scammed on include finished jewelry or loose stones. Almassian said it’s best to stick with brands you can always shop for and get the same product.

“There are pieces where people can go down and buy, get good deals on, whether it’s a Rolex watch or a Yurman piece,” Almassian said.

In reality, spotting a scam isn’t all that easy.

“If you’re going to go out of town, know that you’re going to overpay,” Almassian said.

He also said that if you do buy something that you’re unsure of, do not pay with cash. Instead, pay with a personal credit card. That’s your best bet when it comes to possibly getting your money back — though there’s still no guarantee once you’re back in the States.

