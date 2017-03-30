Whitecaps announce winner of 2017 food contest

Related Coverage Top 10 finalists in Whitecaps’ food contest

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WOOD) — The winner of the Whitecaps’ eighth annual food contest was announced Thursday morning.

Whitecaps fans chose Beercheese Poutine to be featured on the Fifth Third Ballpark’s menu this season.

Beercheese Poutine is a combination of waffle fries with pulled pork, BBQ sauce, beercheese sauce and green onions on top. It was submitted by Rusty Morningstar of Muskegon.

The Whitecaps narrowed down a list of hundreds of menu suggestions to just ten finalists and then fans got to choose the winner.

Fans will get their first chance to try Beercheese Poutine at the Whitecaps’ home opener on April 6 at 6:35 p.m.

In 2016, fans chose Dutch Love as the winner — which included pot roast, cheese curds, french fries and turkey gravy wrapped up in a pita. In 2015, it was the Hot-To-Tot — a concoction of buffalo chicken, bleu cheese and tater tots.

Past winners also include 2014’s Auger Dogger, 2013’s Baco, 2012’s Westside Po’ Boy, 2011’s Chicks with Sticks and 2010’s Cudighi Yooper Sandwich and Declaration of Independence.

Finalists for 2017 Whitecaps’ food contest View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Beercheese Poutine. (Courtesy Whitecaps) Cy Youngdae. (Courtesy Whitecaps) Deep Fried Bubble Gum. (Courtesy Whitecaps) Dessert Fries. (Courtesy Whitecaps) Hula Chicken Dance. (Courtesy Whitecaps) I Full Tower. (Courtesy Whitecaps) Mighty Mac Dog. (Courtesy Whitecaps) Nacho Mama's PB&J. (Courtesy Whitecaps) The Alan Spammell. (Courtesy Whitecaps) The Last Samuroll. (Courtesy Whitecaps)

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

