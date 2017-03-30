Why MSP didn’t stay at traffic stop before fatal crash





ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say troopers don’t have to stick around after pulling drivers over to make sure they merge safely back into traffic.

“There really isn’t a policy that tells us when we do and don’t have to stay behind a traffic stop after the traffic stop is concluded,” 1st Lt. Chris McIntire, the commander of MSP’s Rockford Post, said.

24 Hour News 8 asked McIntire about MSP policy after a man was fatally injured in a crash on the highway following a traffic stop.

Late Friday night, a trooper pulled over a car on northbound US-131 near the West River Drive exit, north of Grand Rapids. Neither the 20-year-old woman driving nor her male passenger had a license. The trooper gave them the opportunity to call a friend or family member to pick them up. They phoned 24-year-old William Wilson-Wade.

“His friend needed help, so there’s really no telling him no when somebody needs help that he cares about,” Wilson-Wade’s girlfriend, Danielle Ziel, told 24 Hour News 8.

She went with him to the side of the highway where the car was pulled over. She said that when they got there, Wilson-Wade got into the driver’s seat of the friends’ car. She said it looked like the trooper and Wilson-Wade had a conversation, after which the trooper drove away.

Not long after, Wilson-Wade had trouble entering traffic because he didn’t know how to drive a car with a manual transmission. The car was struck from behind. Wilson-Wade was critically hurt and died Saturday at the hospital.

Lt. McIntire told 24 Hour News 8 there’s no policy requiring troopers to stay on scene until a car they pulled over safely re-enters traffic. He said that’s why the trooper left after verifying that Wilson-Wade had a valid driver’s license.

“It’s kind of common sense. So if the roads are wintertime weather, it’s difficult to get back on the roadway, we usually stay behind that car, give them some lights so they can get back on,” McIntire said. “I’ve seen the video … There was traffic on the freeway, but it certainly wasn’t heavy, it wasn’t creating any kind of a danger where we would’ve had to stay back and make sure they get on the freeway safely.”

He also said other troopers were able to enter onto the highway ramp near the crash that night without their lights on without any problems.

McIntire said there’s no way for troopers to know if a driver who holds a valid license doesn’t know how to drive a manual.

“We certainly feel horrible when anyone dies, any kind of an incident, and I express my deepest condolences to that family for their loss. But it’s not our responsibility. We assure this person had a driver’s license. Secretary of State, when you go into get your driver’s license, doesn’t indicate whether you can drive a manual or automatic,” McIntire said.

24 Hour News 8 asked how an unsafe situation like this one could have been avoided. Could the trooper have arrested the unlicensed driver and impounded the car?

“This was a misdemeanor,” McIntire explained. “When you’re operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, it’s a misdemeanor, it’s a very minor misdemeanor. So many times we won’t make a custodial arrest for those kinds of cases because if we did we’d simply fill the jail up.”

When asked why the traffic stop was not included in the initial press release about the crash, McIntire said it was because the stop was considered a separate incident.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

