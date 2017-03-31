Celebrating our hometown heroes with American Red Cross

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Next month the West Michigan Chapter of the American Red Cross is inviting you to celebrate our Hometown Heroes. Here to tell us more about the event was Mike from the American Red Cross along with Garret and Angie from Consumers Energy.

Consumers Energy is receiving the Dr. Charles Drew Lifesaver Award for its efforts to train their employees with Red Cross lifesaving techniques and is honoring several employees who have put their training into action.

**Watch video above to learn more about this inspiring day.

11th annual Hometown Heroes Celebration 2017

American Red Cross

Thursday, April 13 – 6PM – 9PM

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

1000 East Beltline Ave. NE – Grand Rapids

Register at www.redcross.org

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

