3-vehicle crash closes M-66 near Battle Creek

LEROY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A crash involving three vehicles has closed both directions of M-66 south of Battle Creek, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The crash happened early Friday morning and shut down both directions of M-66 between F Drive and H Drive S in Leroy Township.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the crash. The circumstances surrounding the crash are also unknown.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew headed to the scene. Tune into Daybreak and check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the morning.

