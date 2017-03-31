Family: Fallen tree crash that killed couple ‘just a freak accident’

Related Coverage MSP: 2 killed after vehicle hits fallen tree near Battle Creek





LEROY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver called 911 to report a huge oak tree down across a busy stretch of M-66 early Friday morning, but within minutes, three cars had hit it and two people were dead.

“It’s like a needle in a haystack, you know, bad timing. Nothing you can do about it,” said Alex Bergman, whose parents were killed in the crash.

Michigan State Police identified the victims as Kathie Thomason, 48, and Howard Bergman, 60, who lived in nearby East Leroy and had two sons together.

“There’s no one I can be angry at,” their son said.

“It’s just a freak accident,” said Kathie Thomason’s brother, Jeffrey Thomason. “I mean, you can’t put the blame on somebody else. Stuff happens.”

The crashes happened at 3:45 a.m. Friday on M-66 just north of H Drive. State police say a driver had just called 911 to report the tree was down.

The oak crossed both lanes, suspended several feet above the pavement.

“While the caller was on the phone, a northbound vehicle had struck that tree,” Trooper Dan Thayer said.[

Moments later and before state police could get there, Thomason’s 1995 Lincoln Continental hit the tree. They were headed home after a night at nearby FireKeepers Casino.

“The car went completely under it and sheered the entire top of the car off,” Thayer said.

Then a pickup hit the tree. State police identified the other drivers as Katrina Holm, 37, of East Leroy, and Kimberly Vendal, 44, of Colon. Police said they suffered minor injuries despite extensive damage to their vehicles.

The impact pushed the windshield and roof of Holm’s Chevrolet Trailblazer into her headrest.

“It’s miracle that either one of them walked away,” the trooper said.

State police say alcohol was not a factor. They believe Thomason never saw the tree, since it was dark then with a light rain and fog.

“The witnesses that were standing there didn’t hear anything, didn’t see any brake lights come on, didn’t hear what they would have thought was a vehicle slowing down,” the trooper said. “There was no reaction whatsoever.”

State police say they believe the soggy ground from recent rain, along with recent strong winds, had weakened the tree.

Both directions of M-66 between F Drive and H Drive S were closed for more than four hours before reopening just before 8 a.m.

The victims’ son said he drove past the spot on Friday where his parents died.

His mom was a long-time waitress at a Pizza Hut; his dad was a former factory worker on disability. Both loved playing the penny slots at FireKeepers Casino.

“They’re just amazing people, both of them. Really caring, especially my mom,” Alex Bergman said. “She was literally like the glue to our family. She literally held us together.”

The family said the couple was not insured. They’re asking for donations toward funeral arrangements, which can be made through Richard A. Henry Funeral Home in Battle Creek.

