Flu blamed for deaths of 2 MI children, including 1 in W. MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan child is among the state’s first pediatric flu-related deaths this season, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed Friday.

Two Michigan children suffered flu-related deaths so far this season, the MDHHS said in a Friday news release. The other child is from northern Michigan. Health officials are not releasing any additional details about the cases.

Last year, just one flu-related pediatric death was reported in the state.

MDHHS says while this flu season has been “moderate” in Michigan, the more prevalent flu strain this year is H3N2, which can cause severe flu infections in children, as well as young and middle-aged adults.

The health department says this year’s flu shot is a “good match” for the viruses circulating across the state and if you get the vaccine now, it can still protect you this season. MDHHS recommends everyone 6 months or older gets the vaccine.

Earlier this month, the state teamed up with the Franny Strong Foundation and other health officials to launch a campaign aimed at boosting Michigan’s child vaccination rates.

The agency said Michigan ranks 43rd lowest in the U.S. for immunization coverage among children 19 to 35 months and only 54 percent of Michigan toddlers are current on vaccinations.

http://www.michigan.gov/flu

