GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating an assault after a 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say details are limited, but investigators are working to determine when and where the incident took place.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department Major Case Team at 616.456.3604 or 616.774.2340 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

