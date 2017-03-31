Health officials confirm 3 mumps cases at Davenport University

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Health Department is investigating three cases of mumps at Davenport University.

A spokesperson from the health department said none of the cases are currently contagious. The agency said it’s working with DU to quickly diagnose any other potential cases on campus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the number of mumps cases hit a 10-year high in late December, with 5,311 cases reported in Washington, D.C. and 46 states, including Michigan. Two of the largest outbreaks happened on university campuses in Iowa and Illinois.

The CDC expected the nationwide spike in mumps to continue into February. From Jan. 1 to Feb. 25, there were 1,077 reported mumps infections in the U.S.

The case count is still dramatically lower than before the nation’s vaccination push started, when roughly 186,000 mumps cases were reported each year.

