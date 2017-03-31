KCAS Pets of the Week: Bruno and Maya





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking for a four-legged friend to spend your spring break with, look no further than this week’s pets of the week.

First up is Bruno. He’s a 2-year-old Staffordshire terrier mix. Bruno came to the Kent County Animal Shelter as a stray, but workers say he is very smart and already knows some commands, including “sit” and “shake.” Bruno loves taking walks and giving hugs and is great at both, KCAS employees say.

Next is Maya. She’s a terrier mix who was brought to the shelter with her brother because their owner passed away. Maya’s brother found his forever home, now she’s looking for hers.

Maya is about 6 years old. Workers say she’s well behaved and loves laps. Don’t be fooled by her little legs – she keeps up on the leash, they say.

Bruno and Maya will be microchipped, spayed, neutered and updated on all vaccines upon adoption. To learn more about them or any other pet at the Kent County Animal Shelter, call 616.632.7300 or visit the organization’s website.

