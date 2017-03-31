Kentwood PD searching for missing boy, 8

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Kentwood police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 8-year-old boy.

Police say Thomas Brooks was last seen around 10 p.m. Thursday at his home on Pine Place Court, near Madison Avenue and 60th Street. His mother believes he left home around that time.

Thomas is described as a black male, 4 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray coat with green on the shoulders, blue jeans and black and white shoes. Police say he may be riding a white and blue BMX bike, and may also be carrying an iPad.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kentwood Police Department at 616.698.6580.

