Montague HS teacher accused of sex crime charges

MONTAGUE, Mich. (WOOD) — A Montague High School teacher faces charges for an alleged sexual relationship with a student.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office issued a charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct against Ryan Wright, a physical education teacher at Montague High School.

The alleged crime took place at the school between June 16, 2016 and Feb. 27, 2017, according to Muskegon County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Tim Maat. The Montague Police Department and Michigan State Police started investigating the allegations on Feb. 27.

Wright has been placed on administrative leave.

The prosecutor’s office says arrangements are being made to take Wright into custody.

Below, Montague Area Public Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Johnson’s letter sent to parents regarding the case:

“March 31, 2017 Dear Parents/Guardians: In previous communication, I wrote to inform you that a formal complaint of inappropriate and potentially illegal conduct by a Montague High School teacher was filed. Based on the severity of the allegations, I contacted the Montague City Police Department, the teacher was placed on administrative leave and prohibited from school properties. As a result of the police investigation, Montague High School Teacher Mr. Ryan Wright has been charged with criminal sexual conduct 3rd degree. Montague Area Public Schools’ first priority is to ensure safety throughout the district. As we deal with this incident, we continue to strictly rely on the policies and procedures established by our Board of Education to ensure the support of our students and to promote a safe learning environment. To protect the integrity of the investigation and on-going criminal case, any further information regarding this case will continue to come from law enforcement and the court system. While this continues to be a difficult time, I ask that we respect the privacy of the families involved and not speculate on the outcome of this case. Our primary focus at Montague Area Public Schools will continue to be educating our students in a safe, comfortable, and positive school environment. Sincerely, Jeffrey W. Johnson

Superintendent

Montague Area Public Schools”

