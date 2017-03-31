MSP Sgt. Doug Roesler retires after 31 years

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — A sergeant who served with the Michigan State Police for decades is hanging up his uniform.

Sgt. Doug Roesler retired Friday, after 31 years with MSP. He served as a traffic crash reconstructionist for MSP’s 6th District for 21 years. He previously worked at the Flat Rock and Detroit posts and as a sergeant at the Newaygo post.

Roesler comes from family of law enforcement officers. His brother is Capt. David Roesler of MSP’s 6th District. His other brother, Dean Roesler, previously served as Muskegon County’s sheriff.

