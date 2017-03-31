New law permits stores to deliver alcohol

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s now legal in Michigan for liquor stores to offer delivery services. Each business that’s received special licensing can now sell and deliver liquor, beer and wine.

Sharan Chaabra, manager at Galewood Foods in Wyoming, told 24 Hour News 8 that his customers have requested this service for years. Now, thanks to action taken in Lansing last year, he’s able to deliver.

“It would prevent a lot of people [from] drinking and driving,” Chaabra said.

That’s his motivation. Chaabra recently had a friend’s mom die in a crash involving a drunk driver.

“Somebody ran a stop sign and killed her,” he explained. “So, that’s something that’s always in my mind.”

He said that customers will call and place their order.

Before they put the order in, Chaabra is able to check their ID using a free app for phones and tablets. It scans the ID and checks to make sure the person on the phone is 21. Once the delivery driver arrives, they’ll check the person’s ID once more.

24 Hour News 8 talked the two state senators that sponsored the bill.

“I think it’ll be used but used properly,” said state Sen. Curtis Hertel, Jr., D-Meridian Township.

Sen. Hertel said Michigan has always been well regulated when it comes to monitoring the sell and consumption of alcohol. He doesn’t believe that this will be any different.

“This actually requires a local person who is onsite, who has a license, and could lose that license if they do the wrong thing. That’s what’s worked in Michigan,” Hertel explained.

Chaabra is also confident this will work. He said there shouldn’t be concerns about people being overserved.

“If you come here [to the store] and you’re drunk, we’re not going to serve you,” Chaabra said. “At the same time, [if] we come to your doorstep and you’re drunk, we’re not going to serve you.”

Chaabra said there will be a small fee. He said it’s similar to the fee you see when you order pizza delivery.

