Newaygo taxpayers will get paperwork back from MIA CPA

NEWAYGO, Mich. (WOOD) — A day after a Newaygo couple called 24 Hour News 8 about their tax troubles, they and other clients are slowly getting their paperwork back before filing deadline.

We’ve learned Scott Wakerley is okay, but he won’t be finishing his clients’ taxes.

Ed and Dorothy Ranger contacted 24 Hour News 8 Thursday morning because they haven’t been able to reach Wakerley’s office for weeks.

Since then, several others have shown concern for Wakerley’s wellbeing and their own tax information sitting in his office.

Friday, 24 Hour News 8 spoke with a receptionist who said she will help clients get their paperwork back so they can have them done elsewhere.

She will open his 82nd Street office on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Monday, April 3. She will also call clients directly.

According to the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, Wakerley’s accountant license lapsed at the end of 2015. A spokesperson for LARA told 24 Hour News 8 the lapse means Wakerley is no longer a certified CPA.

