Sen. Stabenow pushing Buy American Act in West Michigan





GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — If it is going to be paid for by the American tax payer and used by American soldiers and others, it should be made here too.

The “it” is anything purchased by the federal government and the person promoting the idea is U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

Sen. Stabenow was in the area Friday promoting more strenuous enforcement of the Buy American Act.

The senator says the decades old policy allows for exemptions that she says are being abused and costing American companies cash and consequently American jobs.

Stabenow’s Make It In America Act, she says, would fix that.

“Make it in America is about saying American products first. You can’t use a waiver unless you evaluate the extent to which it impacts American jobs. We should be supporting startups,” Stabenow said.

“If the agency says well we don’t make it here, well we can make anything here. So let’s support startups to do the things to make sure that when we’re spending money, whether it’s defense or any other agency, American taxpayer dollars should go for American products and American jobs.”

Stabenow announced her new legislation Friday at a manufacturing facility in Grand Haven.

