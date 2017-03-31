The Whitecaps celebrate opening day with Beercheese Poutine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Whitecaps narrowed down a list of hundreds and hundreds of menu suggestions to 10 finalists, and earlier this month, fans chose the winner. Beercheese Poutine won the contest over items such as the “I Full Tower,” the “Alan Spammell” and “Deep Fried Bubble Gum.”

Beercheese Poutine is a combination of pulled pork, bbq sauce, beer cheese and green onions over waffle fries. It will be served at the new “Game of Cones” Cart located on the concourse behind home plate. Fans will get their first chance to try the 2017 winner at the Whitecaps home opener on April 6.

Opening day

The Whitecaps take on the South Ben Cubs on Thursday, April 6th and there’s a lot of family fun planned. You can check out the Stilt Walkers, listen to the Dixie Land Band, and there’s even yard games planned! Families can enjoy the Meijer Hometown Playground from 4:30pm-5:30pm for FREE. And don’t forget the fireworks! Gates open at 4:30pm – game starts at 6:35pm.

