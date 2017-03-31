Twirl your way through Spring Break at the Grand Rapids Ballet

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Camps are a good way to keep kids entertained during spring break, that’s why Grand Rapids Ballet created Ballet Camp, the perfect social and physical activity for your son or daughter. We had Attila Mosolygo, the Junior Company Artistic Director, in studio to talk about it.

**Watch video above for more information.

Spring Break Ballet Camp

For those ages 3-6, our 75-minute ballet camp will teach your little one the fundamentals of etiquette, coordination, and musicality. This is an interactive environment where your child will learn the beginning elements of creative movement. It also provides an outlet for them to set and achieve a goal, as well as the discipline it takes to achieve it. April 3-7, 2017 in Grand Rapids and Holland.

And, let’s not forget, it’s also a lot of fun! In addition to attending our production of The Aquatic Adventures of Johnny Starfish, they’ll also enjoy ballet class, snack time, and arts and crafts that continue in the under-water theme. Call us today to learn more at (616) 454-4771.

Little Mermaid & Johnny Starfish Camp

For a little older children, the Grand Rapids Ballet is holding a Little Mermaid and Johnny Starfish Camp, ages 7-9. For more information, please contact the school office at (616) 454-4771. April 3-7, 2017.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

