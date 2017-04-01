Aero Med called to motorcycle crash near Newaygo

CROTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Aero Med was called to the scene of a motorcycle crash east of the city of Newaygo on Saturday.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on South Elm Avenue at East 72nd Street in Croton Township, according to Newaygo County Dispatch. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.

It’s not yet clear what led up to the crash, nor have authorities said how seriously the motorcyclist was hurt.

Dispatch says Michigan State Police are handling the crash; they are expected to release more information soon.

24 Hour News 8 is working to bring you more information.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

